Mary Jane Wilson, age 80, of Osseo, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Hillsdale Hospital. She was born August 7, 1939 in Osseo to Everett & Audrey (Moulton) Raymond. Mary Jane was married May 26, 1967 to Harley Junior Wilson and he preceded her in death in 2009.
Mary Jane retired from Jonesville Products after 43 years of service. She was a graduate of Pittsford High School, class of 1957. Mary Jane was a lifetime member of the OES and a member of the Pittsford Grad Lunch Group. She loved spending time with her extended family and her four legged companion, "Peanut". She also enjoyed traveling.
Surviving are six children, Cindy (Tom) Elder of Coldwater, Jo Ann (Alston) Minor of Duluth, GA, Melissa (Richard) Miller of Harrison, Raymond Lee Pepple of Osseo, Harley Eugene (Sabrina) Wilson and Harley Dean (Janine) Wilson, both of Hillsdale; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 13great great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Betty Raymond; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Mary Jane was also preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and a granddaughter, Nicole.
Funeral services for Mary Jane Wilson will be Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Terry Bobzien officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Twp. The family will receive friends for visitation Sunday from 2-5 PM, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019