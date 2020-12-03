Mary Louise Rowe (91) of North Adams, Michigan passed away Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 at Hillsdale Hospitals McGuire Center and under the loving care of her family and Hospice of Hillsdale County. She was born August 23, 1929, in North Adams, Michigan, the daughter of Roy and Bertha (Stott) MacKenzie.
She is survived by two daughters, Jean Potter of Grand Rapids and Tammy Hudson of North Adams; sister, Barbara Shaw Moorehead of Hillsdale; one granddaughter, Nicole Hudson (Petur Gislason) of Royal Oak; two grandsons, Rod Potter (Diana) of Grand Rapids and Steven Rowe (Kari) of North Adams; five great-grandchildren, Samantha Potter Neese (Aaron), Hayleigh Potter, Dustin Potter, Sloane Hudson Gislason, and Jacob Rowe; two great-great-grandchildren, Alli Holmes and Skylar Neese; many more nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents; one son; Thomas Rowe, husband; Frank Rowe, sister; Alice West, brother; Jim MacKenzie, nieces; Derinda Daze and Brenda Brown.
Mary attended North Adams-Jerome high school where she played basketball, loved music, dancing and working for her father's car dealership that seeded a lifelong love and savviness of cars and driving on the open road. She was a proud member of the First Baptist Church in North Adams throughout her youth and the Assembly of God in Hillsdale later in life. She was married and started her family at a young age and bought the house across the street from her childhood home in North Adams where she lived the rest of her life.
Mary was a fiercely independent, industrious, opinionated, and free-spirited woman before her time who loved to push social boundaries and could budget and stretch a dollar farther than bubble gum.
She entered the workforce in her late thirties, joining Klein Tool in Jonesville, Michigan where she rose to be an inspector and retired after 30 years of service. One of Mary's greatest regrets was she didn't graduate from high school and at 58 years old went back to school, received her GED, and walked across that stage.
Mary loved her family, friends, and dedicated much of her life to spending time and taking care of them, especially all her grandchildren. She loved attending their sporting and school events, taking them to the Hillsdale County Fair, shopping, movies, reading, attending church, and going out to eat. She never missed a birthday, taught the whole family the love of garage sales, antique markets, and haggling a good deal. She instilled the important art of how to make the best bonfires for roasting hot dogs and marshmallows and made sure everyone knew how to use every tool in her toolbox. Especially the ones she made herself at work on the line.
After Mary retired, she joined the Hillsdale Preparatory School as a teacher's aide working with little children for over 15 years. These were some of the happiest years of her life being a second grandmother to a new flock of little girls and boys every year.
At her request cremation has taken place and a memorial service and interment to honor the life of Mary Louise Rowe will be held in 2021 when it is safe for us to gather again. For any friends who wish to make memorial contributions, the family would appreciate a financial donation in lieu of flowers. https://www.gofundme.com/f/mary-rowe-memorial-fund