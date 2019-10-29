Home

Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Waldron Wesleyan Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Waldron Wesleyan Church
Mary Lou Brighton-Lipps


1932 - 2019
Mary Lou Brighton-Lipps Obituary
Mary Lou Brighton-Lipps, 87, of Waldron, Michigan died early Monday morning, October 28, 2019, at Caring Dunn Right in Morenci while under the care of Careline Hospice. She was born in Toledo, OH on July 27, 1932, the daughter of the late Charles and Velma (LaPointe) Brighton. On May 19, 1956, she married the late Estel Lipps, in Angola, IN and he passed away on September 21, 1999.

Surviving Mary Lou are daughters, Connie (Dale) Wheeler of Ava, MO, Maxine (Robert) Vanlerberg of Pittsford, MI, Beth (David) Grover of Lyons, OH, Diana (Charles Drake) Gucker of Hillsdale, MI, and Mavis (Scott) Verdon of Hudson, MI; sons, David (Barbara) Lipps of Jonesville, MI and Kenneth (Melissa) Lipps of Waldron, MI; 18 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

A celebration of life for Mary Lou will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Waldron Wesleyan Church with Pastor Darren Lemmon officiating. Burial will follow in Leonardson Cemetery in Pittsford. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson and from 10 a.m. until time of service on Thursday, at the church.

Friends can view full obituary, share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019
