Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Mary Lou Nicklin


1932 - 2019
Mary Lou Nicklin Obituary
Mary Lou Nicklin, age 86, of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater.

She was born December 25, 1932 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Walter and Ethel (Cohen) Whittington. On November 9, 1951, Mary wed Elden Nicklin and he preceded her in death on February 25, 2001.

Family graveside services for Mary Lou Nicklin will take place at a later date at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 24, 2019
