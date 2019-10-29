|
|
Mary Louise McMillen, 93, of Litchfield, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. She was born, married, and passed at the farm, which was owned by her family for 158 years. She was born July 1, 1926 to Robert and Nellie (Langridge) Cox. Mary married Leo McMillen on May 18, 1946, and he preceded her in death in 2006.
She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1944 and was employed for 19 years as an Administrative Assistant to the Director of Finance at Starr Commonwealth. Mary had a gift for making special friends wherever she went. She was a member of the Litchfield United Methodist Church, Litchfield Historical Society, Litchfield Friends of the Library, Litchfield Book Club, and the Teamsters Retiree Club of Jackson. She also served as the Scipio Township Treasurer for 26 years, Hillsdale County Republican Party Treasurer, and multiple 4H and FFA Extension groups.
She loved her family with all her heart and is survived by Fred (Lorna) McMillen of Litchfield, children Kristen Murphy, Karen Stoick, Rick McMillen; Anne (Mike) Mate of Coldwater, children Melissa Doerr, Adam Mate; Ray (Patricia) McMillen of Jackson, children Matt McMillen, James McMillen; Lois (Mike) Pittsley of Mt. Pleasant, children Joshua Pittsley, Marissa McAlpine, Nathan Pittsley, Kaley Pittsley; and fifteen great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Leo, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Agnes Richardson; two half brothers, Charles and Roy Cox; and grandson, Rob Mate.
Funeral services for Mary McMillen will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Litchfield United Methodist Church with Pastor Julie Yoder Elmore officiating. Interment will be held in Mount Hope Cemetery. Family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, November 1 from 4-8 at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Memorials are suggested to the Oaklawn Hospice or Donor's choice.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019