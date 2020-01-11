Home

Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Max E. Herendeen

Max E. Herendeen Obituary
Max Elton Herendeen was born May 1, 1938 in Hillsdale County to Elton and Inez Herendeen. Max passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 after a brief illness.

He had 8 siblings; Cecil, Maxine, Wilber, Della, Wonetta, Sallie, Betty and DeWayne.

He married Patricia Buell and they had 3 children together, Bruce, Craig, and Jody.

He is predeceased by his parents, 2 sons Bruce and Jody, one grandchild Tyler.

Surviving are his siblings Wonetta Roeser, DeWayne (Fran) Herendeen, his son Craig (Tammy) Herendeen, his grandsons and granddaughter along with their families. Shandon (Andrea) Herendeen, Heather (Steve) Whaley, Cody (Courtney) Herendeen, Cyle (Miranda) Herendeen, Cory (Megan) Herendeen, He has 5 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren who also survive him.

He will be sorely missed by his faithful companion, his beloved dog "Little Bear".

Bruce and Tracy Horn, his neighbors were instrumental in the last few years befriending and helping him when needed, making him part of their extended family including him in holidays and meals. He was grateful as was his extended family and we thank them for being so kind.

Special recognition goes to his grandson, Shandon Herendeen for being there at a moments notice helping in any way he could showing love and compassion to his grandfather over the last several months. These acts of kindness were a true comfort to Max in his final months.

Max owned and operated with his friend LeRoy, L&M Trucking Co. for many years. In his retirement years, Max enjoyed auctions, spending time with his grandsons at deer camp and proudly watching his grandchildren play sports. He was an excellent mechanic and there wasn't anything he couldn't figure out mechanically. He was a proud father and grandfather who loved his family and the time he spent with them.

Funeral services for Max Herendeen will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Beth Herendeen officiating. Interment will follow at Allen Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

For those who wish, donations can be made to Hospice of Hillsdale County or Meals on Wheels in his name. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 11, 2020
