Max E. Hoover, age 89, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home. He was born December 18, 1930 in Hillsdale to Orvie and Bessie (Carncross) Hoover. Max married Madilyn McDowell on May 12, 1978 and she survives.
Memorial services for Max Hoover will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Kat Snips (Spay and neutering services) or the Perennial Park Senior Center. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020