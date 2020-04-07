|
Max E. Kirkingburg of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away April 1, 2020, at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born August 3, 1923, in Osseo, Michigan, to Ervin and Vada (Wolfe) Kirkingburg.
Max is survived by three children, Diane (Norman) Beal, Rex Kirkingburg, and Neil Kirkingburg; six grandchildren, Todd Beal, Ryan (Kimberly) Beal, Jason (Brianna) Kirkingburg, Kevin (Amanda) Kirkingburg, Andrew Kirkingburg, and Aaron (Lisa) Kirkingburg; seven great grandchildren, Wyatt Beal, Parker Beal, Karl Kirkingburg, Harley Kirkingburg, Autumn Kirkingburg, Kamila Kirkingburg, and Kaylee Kirkingburg.
He was preceded in passing by his parents; his wife, Thelma Kirkingburg; five siblings, Don Kirkingburg, Boyd Kirkingburg, Wilma Pettit, Naomi Day, and Maxine Grimm; two infant children, Vaughn Dean and Paul Allen; one son, Karl Kirkingburg, one grandson, Brent Beal, and one great-grandson, Troy Kirkingburg.
Max was an avid Bee Keeper and woodworker. He enjoyed being outside and fishing. He and his wife, Thelma were also Missionaries in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Max loved God and his family and was very active at the Bird Lake Wesleyan Missionary Church where he was a member.
Due to the current restrictions, a private graveside service will take place at the Burt Cemetery in Ransom Township. A celebration of life will be held at a later date which will be open to the public. Please pay respects to the family and sign a guestbook at www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020