Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
Maxine M. Titus


1928 - 2020
Maxine M. Titus Obituary
Maxine Marie Titus of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 9, 1928 in Williams County, Ohio to Algie and Madeline (Decker) Hagaman.

She is survived by three children, Michael Titus, Linda (Gary) Jolliff, and Jim (Kim) Titus; six grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; three siblings, Ronald Hagaman, Donald Hagaman, and Doris Stuchell; two sisters-in-law, Jeanette "Ozzie" Vincent and Betty Hagaman; and several nieces and nephews.

Maxine was preceded in passing by her parents; her husband, Donald F. Titus; two half-sisters; one sister; and one brother.

Maxine was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star and the Pythian Sisters. She enjoyed watching the Detroit Lions and NASCAR.

At her request a private graveside service will take place at the Osborn Cemetery. Friends may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please send condolences to the family at www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020
