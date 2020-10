May Bell Ellsworth, age 41, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home. She was born July 17, 1979 in Dearborn, Michigan to Joseph and Mary Sauer. On August 23, 2008, May was married to Cyrus Ellsworth and he survives.There will be no services or calling hours at this time for May Bell Ellsworth. Arrangements have been entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences with the family.