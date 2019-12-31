|
Maynard Curtis Peterson, age 80 years of Hudson, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. He was born on November 28, 1939 in Hudson, the son of Harry P. and Agnes V. (Curtis) Peterson.
Maynard graduated from Addison High School in 1958 and transferred from the National Guard into the United States Army. He married Barbara J. Ostrander on November 3, 1962 in Adrian and she survives. Maynard enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, raising calves and pigs, gardening, buying and selling things and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of the Wheatland Congregational Church and Liberty Bible Church and the Hannan-Colvin Post #180 American Legion of Hudson. He retired from General Motors in 1995 after 30 plus years of service. Maynard was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed by all.
Surviving Maynard besides his wife, Barbara are their four children, Michael Peterson of Adrian, Tim Peterson of Clear Lake, Indiana, Laurie (Chris) Malarney of Hudson and Travis (Laura) Peterson of Jackson, eight grandchildren, Mattie, Rachael, Hannah and Michael Peterson of Jackson, Jordan and Tyler Roberts and Noah Malarney of Hudson and Graham Peterson of Jackson, two brothers, Kenneth (Loretta) Peterson of Manitou Beach and Wayne (Bonnie) Peterson of Hudson and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Betty L. Peterson.
Funeral Services for Maynard will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with Dr. Samuel E. Wickard officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson with full military honors conducted by Hannan-Colvin Post #180 American Legion of Hudson. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Liberty Bible Church or a . Send condolences and words of comfort to: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019