Merlin A. Brown
Merlin A. Brown, 90, of Hillsdale, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at the McGuire Skilled Nursing Facility in Hillsdale. He was born Nov. 30, 1929 in Camden to Clayton & Elva Bernice (Lanius) Brown. Merlin was married September 3, 1955 to Mary VanBuskirk and she preceded him in death in 2012.

Merlin was a former railroad worker and a longtime over the road trucker. He was a graduate of Camden High School, class of 1948 and a veteran of the U.S. Army serving his country during the Korean Conflict. Merlin was a former hunter and fisherman and he enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables and making strawberry jam.

Surviving is his son, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Brown of Jonesville, three grandchildren, Ashley Sheriff, Damia Brown and Payton Brambley; two great-grandchildren, Reagan and Rylee; brother, Galen (Beverly) Brown of Bryan, Ohio and a special friend and companion, Edith Chapman.

Merlin was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Olin, Oral and Marvin.

There will be no visitation or calling hours for Merlin Brown at this time. Private family interment will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Mi. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County or the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
