Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Northlawn Cemetery
North Adams, MI
Merlin L. Peiffer

Merlin L. Peiffer Obituary
Merlin Laray Peiffer, 77, of Jonesville, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home.
In the interest of public health and by executive order from the state of Michigan requiring 10 people or less for social gathering, a visitation with social distancing for Merlin Peiffer will take place 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Graveside services with social distancing will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 20, 2020
