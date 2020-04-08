|
Michael A. Venturini, age 62, of Jonesville, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.
He was born August 1, 1957, in West Bend, Wis., to Pasquale and Margaret (Branstorm) Venturini. Mike married Lori Douglas on Oct. 1, 1977, and she survives.
A memorial gathering for Mike Venturini will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to assist with funeral expenses. In the interest of public health and safety, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to make donations and share memories with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 8, 2020