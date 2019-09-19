Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MIchael Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MIchael Booth


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MIchael Booth Obituary
Michael D. Booth, of Osseo MI and formerly of Perrysburg Ohio, passed away September 1, 2019 at the age of 78 in his home surrounded by his loving family and his dog, Petey. He was born September 4, 1940.
Memorial services for Michael Booth will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00am at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale, MI with Pastor Travis Ambrose officiating.  The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Saturday morning from 10:00am until services at the funeral home.  A private burial will be held by the family at a future date.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Hillsdale Co., New Hope Church or a Humane Society of the donor's choice.  Special online condolences for family and friends are greatly appreciated and may be expressed at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MIchael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Download Now