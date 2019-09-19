|
Michael D. Booth, of Osseo MI and formerly of Perrysburg Ohio, passed away September 1, 2019 at the age of 78 in his home surrounded by his loving family and his dog, Petey. He was born September 4, 1940.
Memorial services for Michael Booth will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00am at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale, MI with Pastor Travis Ambrose officiating. The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Saturday morning from 10:00am until services at the funeral home. A private burial will be held by the family at a future date.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Hillsdale Co., New Hope Church or a Humane Society of the donor's choice. Special online condolences for family and friends are greatly appreciated and may be expressed at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019