Michael G. Barry, age 57, of Reading passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home. He was born August 1, 1963 in Hillsdale to George Barry and Carolyn Sue (Cronkhite) Goshorn. He married Dena Doran on July 19, 2003 and she survives.
Mike attended Hillsdale High. He worked as an owner operator truck driver for many years before working for Stone Transport in Jonesville. Mike was a former member at the Moose Lodge and attended Cambria Baptist Church. He also enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his wife, Dena Barry, Mike is survived by eight children; Michael (Angela) Barry of Reading, Christopher (Catina) Barry of Waldron, Darcy (Shawna) Barry of Hillsdale, Mark Dille of Toledo, Ohio, Matthew Doran of Charleston, South Carolina, Derek Avery and Haley (Jake) Avery-Chartrand both of Racine, Wisconsin and Brayden Barry of Reading; thirteen grandchildren; one sister Cindy (Bob) Fenton, and a dear cousin Brett Cronkhite and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents George Barry and Carolyn Goshorn.
Funeral services for Michael Barry will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Don Harkey officiating. The family will receive visitors Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Private family interment will take place at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice
. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
