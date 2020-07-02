1/1
Michael J. Sidlosky
1921 - 2020
Michael Joseph Sidlosky, age 99, of Hillsdale and formerly of Farmington, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born February 11, 1921 in Leetonia, Ohio, to Michael Paul and Anna (Bassar) Sidlosky. Michael married Louise Blackford on September 30, 1948, and she preceded him death on April 8, 2013.
Michael graduated from Leetonia High School in 1939. He went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II, serving in the South Pacific on the USS Monadnock where he was awarded the Purple Heart for his service. Michael attended Lawrence Tech and received his journeyman card as a tool and die maker. He retired from Allied Products as supervisor of the tool and die division.
Michael was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. He enjoyed woodworking, cooking, gardening and was a lover of animals. He also will be remembered for his great sense of humor.
Survivors include seven children, Carolyn (Harry) Mattison, Mary Beth (Steve) Harnish, David (Candy) Sidlosky, Barbara (Byron) Renner, Mark (Sandie) Sidlosky, Margaret Sidlosky and Rosemary Sidlosky; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Frank (Elaine) Sidley of Pueblo West, Colo.
In addition to his wife of nearly 65 years, Louise Sidlosky, Michael was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Anna Benedict, Margaret Lardin and John Sidlosky.
A Mass of Christian Burial of Michael Sidlosky will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation at 10 a.m. Monday until the time of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
JUL
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
