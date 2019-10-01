|
Michael Keith Schilling, age 68 of Addison, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home.
He was born on August 6, 1951 in Addison to Harry R. and Joyce J. (Ruoff) Schilling. Michael lived in Addison all his life. He attended Addison, Onsted and Sutton schools. He enjoyed ceramics and watching deer from his house.
Michael is survived by his parents, Harry and Joyce Schilling of Addison, two sisters, Sheryl (Bob) Edison of Hillsdale, Deborah (Jack) Timmerman of Loudon, Tennessee, one niece, four nephews and one great-niece.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Kerby Fannin officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Addison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019