Michael "Mike" Metzger II, age 38, of Pittsford, passed away October 27, 2020. He was born September 30, 1982, in Hillsdale.

Mike was an avid sports fan and faithful to the Oregon Ducks and Detroit Lions.

Mike is survived by his wife, Maggie Metzger; four children, Zeb Yeider, Kiara Metzger, Mercedes Metzger and Keyona Metzger; his parents, Michael Metzger and Deb Metzger & Rick Marvin; grandmother, Jean Metzger; one brother, Andy (Lindsi) Metzger, several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by .grandparents, Tom Metzger, Jerry Michael and Nancy Phillips.

A viewing and visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Hwy, Adrian. Funeral Services will follow at 3 p.m., with Pastor Lorie Nichols officiating.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store