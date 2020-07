Michael Ryon Camp, 30, of Bronson, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He was born April 11, 1990.Family services for Michael Camp have taken place at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date.Memorial contributions are suggested to an educational fund for Paytyn Lopez c/o Wendy Camp. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online memories and condolences.