Michael Scott "Scotty" Collins, of North Adams, Michigan, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Michigan. He was born February 24, 1976 in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
He is survived by his mother, Vicky Webb; six children, Tyler Collins-Blankenship, Jordan Collins, Kobe Collins-Ingerson, Keenan Collins-Ingerson, Keiara Collins and Kaylee Collins. He is also survived by the love of his life, Nicole Ingerson; three sisters, Amanda (Kevin) Hershock, Erica (Brian) Walkinhood and Lacey Smith; two brothers, Matthew Smith and Wesley Smith; maternal grandparents, George and Judy Webb; eight nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Michael Collins and his uncle, Ronnie Webb.
Scotty had a love of music, cars and fishing, and he was very fashionable. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his children.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no additional services at this time. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020