The Hillsdale Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael S. Collins


1976 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael S. Collins Obituary
Michael Scott "Scotty" Collins, of North Adams, Michigan, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Michigan. He was born February 24, 1976 in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

He is survived by his mother, Vicky Webb; six children, Tyler Collins-Blankenship, Jordan Collins, Kobe Collins-Ingerson, Keenan Collins-Ingerson, Keiara Collins and Kaylee Collins. He is also survived by the love of his life, Nicole Ingerson; three sisters, Amanda (Kevin) Hershock, Erica (Brian) Walkinhood and Lacey Smith; two brothers, Matthew Smith and Wesley Smith; maternal grandparents, George and Judy Webb; eight nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Michael Collins and his uncle, Ronnie Webb.

Scotty had a love of music, cars and fishing, and he was very fashionable. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his children.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no additional services at this time. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hampton Funeral Homes
Download Now