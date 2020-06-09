Michael S. Ferguson, of Coldwater, and formerly of Reading, passed away at home Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Mike was born May 16, 1949, in Hudson and was 70 years old at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Ferguson.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Mike's life will take place at a later date, to be announced.

