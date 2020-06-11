Michael S. Ferguson
1949 - 2020
Michael Steven Ferguson, 70, of Coldwater, and formerly of Reading, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his home, after a courageous, two-year battle against cancer.
Michael was an avid hunter and fisherman since he was a young boy. He enjoyed many hunting, fishing and camping trips with his family and friends. Those who joined him can honestly say every experience was an adventure.
Mike was born May 16, 1949, in Hudson, to Myron and Lucille (Lockwood) Ferguson, the first son of four children. He graduated from Camden-Frontier High School in 1967. Mike was first married to the former Joyce Fetty. He later married the former Cindy Doty on June 3, 1994, in Angola, Ind.
Mike was employed at Hillsdale Tool and Manufacturing, at the Hillsdale and Jonesville plants, for 32 years and was a shift supervisor at the time of his retirement. Mike enjoyed spending his free time fishing, hunting, remodeling projects and, most of all, spending quality time with his wife, family and friends.
Mike is survived by his wife, Cindy; his sons Gregory Ferguson of Johnstown, Colo., and Marc (Tammy) Ferguson of Jonesville; stepsons Col. Jason (Jackie) Edwards of Rheineland Pfalz, Germany, and Spec. Josh (Melissa Sutton) Edwards of Toledo, Ohio. He also is survived by grandchildren Zachary Ferguson of Longmont, Colo., Taylor (Matthew) Clough of Air Force Academy, El Paso County, Colo., Dominic Howard and Elaina Ferguson, both of Coldwater; and step-grandchildren Dakota (Rian Gephart) Edwards of Fort Wayne, Ind., Chase Edwards of Wichita Falls, Texas, Willem and Zanna Edwards of Rheineland Pfalz, Germany, Andrew Faunce of Las Vegas and Great Grandson Kai Clough of El Paso County, Colo. Mike also is survived by his sister, Shirley (David) Bible of Delta, Ohio; and brothers Kevin (Teresa Brackett) Ferguson of Reading and Jeffery (Terrie) Ferguson of Pioneer, Ohio, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition, he leaves behind his precious furbabies; "The Cat" Maxwell along with dogs Hank, Trip and Special Buddy Beau.
Mike was preceded in death by both parents; and several aunts and uncles.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Mike's life will be held for family and friends at a date to be announced. The family was assisted by Lauer Family Funeral Homes, Concord.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
