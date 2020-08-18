1/1
Michael T. Biggs
Michael Thomas Biggs 76, of Allen, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home. He was born December 11, 1943 in Pontiac, Michigan to Norman and Evelyn (Agar) Biggs.

Mike attended and graduated from Jonesville High School and Jackson Community College. He retired from the state of Michigan. He enjoyed hiking, backpacking, horseback riding, weight lifting and travel. He was also a commercial pilot and owned his own plane. He served in the mission field near Porta Prince, Haiti, where he helped build churches. He was a generous man who loved to meet new people and help those in need.

Mike is survived by his wife Nancy; brother, Jeff; four children; Michele, Mickie, Norm and Mark; twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Private family memorial service will take place at Sand Lake Valley Cemetery with Pastor Bruce Sweet officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to any charity of the donor's choice. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
