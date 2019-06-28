|
Michelle D. Steveson, age 45, of Hillsdale passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born April 24, 1974 in Hillsdale to Michael & Denise (Royston) Baker, they survive in Jonesville. Michelle was married March 18, 1995 to Christopher Steveson and he survives.
Michelle was an employee at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was a licensed CENA and DULA. Michelle was a compassionate caregiver to all her patients. She was an avid camper and loved animals.
Surviving besides her husband Chris and parents Mike & Denise are two children, Ashlynn Steveson & Ben Wolf and Aaron Steveson, both of Hillsdale; a granddaughter, Ella Grace Wolf; siblings, Rob (Robin) Kratzer, Doug (Lara) Baker and Dave (Jenna) Baker; grandmother, Joyce Baker and mother-in-law, Sherry Steveson.
Funeral services for Michelle Steveson will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 4:00 PM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Jake Hammel officiating. Private family interment will take place at a later date. The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday from 1-4 PM, at the funeral home
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family or the Medical Care Facility. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on June 28, 2019