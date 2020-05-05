Home

Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Mildred P. Turney Obituary
Mildred Pauline "Sally" Turney, 88, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born November 7, 1931 in Wright Township, Michigan to Cleo and Bessie (Benner) Barker.

Sally worked at Wagner's in Reading and retired from Key Opportunity in Hillsdale after 14 years of service. She attended Hillsdale Baptist Church, collected and repaired toys to give children at Christmas and loved to sew pillows. Sally also helped with food distribution and volunteered for Head Start.

Survivors include two children, Jason (Linda) Blount and Linda Scripter of Hillsdale; sister, Linda (William) Crawford of Hillsdale; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Vienna Jenkins and Bobby Snyder; two sisters, Betty Brown and Viola Morgan and brother, JR Barker.

In the interest of public health and safety, family funeral services for Mildred "Sally" Turney will take place at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Interment will follow at Waldron Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society or the Hillsdale Baptist Church Food Pantry. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 5, 2020
