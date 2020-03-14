|
|
Morris Dean Balcom, 97, of Allen, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater.
He was born July 9, 1922 in Hillsdale County to Albert and Fern (Comstock) Balcom. Morris married Marian Hall on Dec. 24, 1941 and she preceded him in death.
Dean graduated from Reading High School in 1940. He was the owner and operator of his own excavating company and later maintained a farm outside of Reading. Dean was along time collector of antique tractors and was a member of CAAPE. He enjoyed going to auctions and hauling hay and straw for years.
Dean is survived by his daughter, Kay Pidcock; sons, Roger (Maxine) Balcom and Scott (Cheryl) Balcom; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Marian, Dean was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Alice; four brothers and one sister; and son-in-law, Jack Pidcock.
Funeral services for M. Dean Balcom will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Rev. Alan Fenstermaker officiating. Family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Private family interment will take place at Allen Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020