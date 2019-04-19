Myra Francis Brady of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Hillsdale Hospital. She was born on September 19, 1945 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Robert and Norma (Tate) Hall.

Myra is survived by four children, Gina (Nicolas) Irwin, Troy (Caryn) Brady, Sean (Beverly) Brady and Tara Siler; nine grandchildren, Amber Schultz, Alyssa Schultz, Tyler Schultz, Cheyenne Brady, Camden Brady, Cailyn Brady, Michael Martin, Aric Martin and Joseph Siler; five siblings, Jerry (Christine) Hall, Wesley (Janet) Hall, Roger (Sherri) Hall, Sandy Hall and Susie (Craig) Brayley.

She was preceded in passing by her parents; her husband, Jerry Brady; and four siblings, Linda (Terry) Foust, Gloria Lucas, David (Heather) Hall and Kenneth Hall.

Myra was definitely one who loved her family. She always put her family first and made sure they did not go without. She will be greatly missed.

At her request cremation has taken place and a memorial service to honor her life will take place at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Friday, April 26, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, from noon until the time of the service. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to .



HAMPTON FUNERAL HOMES – HILLSDALE

