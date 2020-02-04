|
Myrna R. Rowe, 81, of Mosherville, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her home. She was born January 17, 1939 in St. Joseph, Michigan to Wesley and Harriet (Pierce) Grant. She married Walter Rowe on July 19, 1958 and he preceded her in death in 2011.
Funeral services for Myrna Rowe will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield with Pastor Bob Finegan officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will take place at Mosherville Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the or Salvation Army. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020