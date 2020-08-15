Nada Lucille Doty, age 94, of Jonesville, passed away August 13, 2020, at Hillsdale Medical Care Facility.
She was born June 24, 1926, in Hudson, to Louie and Myra Bell (Humphrey) Jones. She was a 1945 graduate of Pittsford High School. Nada married Rodney Doty on November 7, 1973, in Frontier, and he preceded her in death. Nada was a member of North Adams United Methodist Church and she enjoyed music and reading.
Nada is survived by her three children, Connie (Dave) Schwartz of Jonesville, Bernice Ryan of Hillsdale and Vickie (Jerry) Wright of Grass Lake; eight grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Rodney, Nada was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Wilbert Jones; and two sisters, Donna Doty and Noreen Myers.
A private memorial service for Nada will be held for family. The burial of cremains will be held at Roseland Memorial Gardens in Jackson.
Memorial contributions in Nada's honor may be given to Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Hudson.