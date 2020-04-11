Home

Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
More Obituaries for Naidene Terpening
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naidene A. Terpening


1943 - 2020
Naidene A. Terpening Obituary
Naidene Ann Terpening, age 76, of Coldwater, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
She was born April 14, 1943, in Addison, to Ila and Thelma (Young) Newton and was a 1961 graduate from Addison High School. Naidene worked in the Hillsdale County area and enjoyed doing crafts.
Survivors include three daughters, Tammy (Dale) Sanford of Reading, Debra (Don) Beard of Osseo and Jennifer Marie of Osseo; four sons, Timothy (Sandi) Terpening of Pittsford, Jonathan (MaryEllen) Terpening of Hillsdale, Jerold Terpening of Reading and Daniel Terpening of Hodges, S.C.; a sister, Sue (Clint) White and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Robert and Richard Newton; a daughter, Cindy Terpening; and special friend, Richard Jewell.
There will be no services at this time for Naidene Terpening. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share memories with the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to .
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 11, 2020
