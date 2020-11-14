Nancy Ann Briggs, 73, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, OH. She was born August 22, 1947 in Hillsdale to John and Geraldine (Richards) McKinley.
Nancy graduated from Reading High School in 1965 and was employed at Century Bank in Reading for 40 years before retiring as branch manager. Nancy was a long time member of the Reading Athletic Boosters, Reading City Council, Reading United Methodist Church and spent many hours volunteering at June's Place. She enjoyed spending her winters in Florida and watching her grandchildren in anything they were involved with.
She is survived by three children, Eric McKinley (Eva) Briggs of Osseo, April (Bob) Jepson of Reading and Andrea (Dave) Holmquist of Athens; grandchildren, Erica Briggs, Chantelle (Drew) Halon, Chelsea Jepson, Adriana Holmquist and Brayden Holmquist; and sister, Phyllis (Burdette) Jackson.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Donald and Jack McKinley.
Funeral services for Nancy Briggs will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Reading United Methodist Church with The Rev. Alan Fenstermaker officiating. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading. Visitation will be held Monday from 3-7 PM at the funeral home. Face coverings and social distancing are required for indoor gatherings.
Memorial contributions are suggested to June's Place or the Reading United Methodist Church.