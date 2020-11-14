1/1
Nancy A Briggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Ann Briggs, 73, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, OH. She was born August 22, 1947 in Hillsdale to John and Geraldine (Richards) McKinley.

Nancy graduated from Reading High School in 1965 and was employed at Century Bank in Reading for 40 years before retiring as branch manager. Nancy was a long time member of the Reading Athletic Boosters, Reading City Council, Reading United Methodist Church and spent many hours volunteering at June's Place. She enjoyed spending her winters in Florida and watching her grandchildren in anything they were involved with.

She is survived by three children, Eric McKinley (Eva) Briggs of Osseo, April (Bob) Jepson of Reading and Andrea (Dave) Holmquist of Athens; grandchildren, Erica Briggs, Chantelle (Drew) Halon, Chelsea Jepson, Adriana Holmquist and Brayden Holmquist; and sister, Phyllis (Burdette) Jackson.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Donald and Jack McKinley.

Funeral services for Nancy Briggs will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Reading United Methodist Church with The Rev. Alan Fenstermaker officiating. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading. Visitation will be held Monday from 3-7 PM at the funeral home. Face coverings and social distancing are required for indoor gatherings.

Memorial contributions are suggested to June's Place or the Reading United Methodist Church. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
5172832145
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved