Nancy Ann Mercer Wilcox, 66, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at SECU Hospice Care Center. Mrs. Wilcox was born April 6, 1954 in Lenawee County, Michigan to the late Caroll and Ernestine Pickford Mercer. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and painting, but most of all, she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and watching them play sports.



Mrs. Wilcox is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Mark Douglas Wilcox; three children, Ernestine (Jeffrey) Jones, Trudy (James) Hunsberger, and Rebecca (Brandon) Swaim; her beloved grandchildren, Austen, Ian, and Owen Jones, and Ainslee Swaim; a sister, Bonny (Raymond) Hawkins; a brother, William (Kathie Gedden) Mercer; and her feline companions, Cassie, Annie, Maddie, Buster, Midge, Sedgewick, and Lily.



A private service will be held at a later date to honor the memory of Mrs. Wilcox.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SECU Hospice Care Center 243 N. Lee Ave. Yadkinville, NC 27055.



The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of SECU Hospice Care Center for the loving care given to Mrs. Wilcox.



Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville, NC is serving the Wilcox family.









