Nancy Davis, of Farmington Hills, passed away May 20, 2020, on her 93rd birthday.
She was born May 20, 1927, to Hubert and Charlotte Farnsworth. Beloved wife of the late Wilber. Loving mother of James, Thomas, John and Kelly Eaton. Dearest grandmother of seven. Dear sister of Frances Lee Cameron. She was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Farmington Hills. Nancy also was a member of American Association of University Women and NOMADS. She enjoyed music, sports, reading and traveling.
A memorial service is being planned for the future.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 23, 2020