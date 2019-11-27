|
Nancy May Phillips, 80, of Seneca, SC, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born November 3, 1939 in Hillsdale to Wendell and Chlois (Center) Hutchins. She married Billy Wayne Phillips and preceded her in death.
She graduated from Camden-Frontier High School and was employed as an accountant clerk. Nancy was a member of the Heartland Baptist Church, an avid reader, and loved crossword puzzles.
Survivors include, daughter, Debbie (Rick Marvin) Metzger of Bankers; son, Scott (Pam) Michael of Reading; brother, David (Marilyn) Hutchins of Camden; three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Billy, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Roger and Phillip.
A graveside service for Nancy M. Phillips will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 1 PM in the Camden Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019