Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Eicher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi B. Eicher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi B. Eicher Obituary
Naomi B. Eicher, 60, of Camden, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home. She was born January 17, 1960 in Ft. Wayne, IN to Martin and Effie Mae (Brandenger) Steury. Naomi married Silas Eicher and he survives.

Besides her husband, Silas, Naomi is survived by five daughters, Salome (Alvin) Graber, Effie Mae (John) Wagler, Priscilla (Rubin) Graber Jr., Naomi (Andy) Graber and Eunice (Jonas) Steury; six sons, Samuel (RoseAnn) Eicher, Silas Eicher, Simon (Suzanne) Eicher, Mathew Eicher, Victor Eicher and Martin Eicher; seven sisters; seven brothers; and 25 grandchildren.

Naomi was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services for Naomi Eicher have been set for Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at her residence in Camden, Michigan. Burial will follow at Camden Amish Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.

To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -