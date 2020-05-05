|
Naomi B. Eicher, 60, of Camden, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home. She was born January 17, 1960 in Ft. Wayne, IN to Martin and Effie Mae (Brandenger) Steury. Naomi married Silas Eicher and he survives.
Besides her husband, Silas, Naomi is survived by five daughters, Salome (Alvin) Graber, Effie Mae (John) Wagler, Priscilla (Rubin) Graber Jr., Naomi (Andy) Graber and Eunice (Jonas) Steury; six sons, Samuel (RoseAnn) Eicher, Silas Eicher, Simon (Suzanne) Eicher, Mathew Eicher, Victor Eicher and Martin Eicher; seven sisters; seven brothers; and 25 grandchildren.
Naomi was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services for Naomi Eicher have been set for Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at her residence in Camden, Michigan. Burial will follow at Camden Amish Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 5, 2020