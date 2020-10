Or Copy this URL to Share

Neal K. Spotts, 83, of Jonesville, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at The Laurels of Coldwater.

There will be no services or calling hours for Neal Spotts at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store