|
|
|
Ned A. Hagaman, 79, of Quincy, passed away on April 1, 2019. He was born August 14, 1939 in Hillsdale to Hubert and Cora (Lyons) Hagaman. Ned graduated from Quincy School Class of 1958. He married Carol Faulkner on November 30, 1963 and she preceded him in death March 3, 1992.
Funeral services for Ned will be Saturday April 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel, Quincy with Pastor Brad Parrish officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Quincy. Visitation will be held Friday April 5, 2019 from 6:00- 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Quincy Lights Festival (checks payable to Village of Quincy) or the American Red Cross.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More