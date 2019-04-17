|
Nellie Johnson, age 83, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her home. She was born December 18, 1935.
Funeral services for Nellie Johnson will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Bob Spangler officiating. Interment will follow at Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams. The family will receive friends for visitation Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions for Nellie Johnson are suggested to the .
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019
