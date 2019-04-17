Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Johnson


1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Nellie Johnson Obituary
Nellie Johnson, age 83, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her home. She was born December 18, 1935.
Funeral services for Nellie Johnson will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Bob Spangler officiating. Interment will follow at Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams. The family will receive friends for visitation Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions for Nellie Johnson are suggested to the .
For online condolences please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.