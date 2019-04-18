Home

Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Nellie (Crowe) Johnson


Nellie (Crowe) Johnson


1935 - 2019 Obituary
Nellie (Crowe) Johnson Obituary
Nellie Johnson, age 83, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her home. She was born December 18, 1935 in Henderson Co., Tennessee to Samuel & Geneva (Davidson) Crowe. Nellie was formerly married to Lloyd Johnson and he survives.
Nellie is also survived by three children, Sheila Johnson, James (Penny) Sarles and Jerry Sarles; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; four siblings, Charles, Debbie, Bobbie and Francis.
Nellie was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Debbie in 1977 and 4 siblings, Michael, Harold, Dorothy and Mae.
Funeral services for Nellie Johnson will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Bob Spangler officiating. Interment will follow at Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams. The family will receive friends for visitation Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions for Nellie Johnson are suggested to the .
For online condolences please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019
