|
|
|
Nils Oluf Noack, 88, of Jonesville, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his home. He was born November 26, 1930 in Des Moines, Iowa to Oluf & Eunice (Huff) Noack. Nils was married May 14, 1955 to Joanne Mishler and she survives.
Private family services for Nils Noack will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Association.
For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 12, 2019
Read More