Nina Grigg, 95, of East Lansing, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 with family at her side. She was born October 4, 1924 in Topolivka, Ukraine to Vasily and Palashka (Kwasola) Zimbaluk. Nina married John "Turkey John" "Ivan" Grigorenko, who preceded her in death.
Nina was a lifelong farmer with her husband and enjoyed cooking and gardening; she also had an immense love for her family and her happiness came from helping others.
Survivors include two daughters, Irene Crapo of Camden, Linda (Andrew) Gerdes of East Lansing, and her grandchildren, Katie Montague and Nick Gerdes.
In addition to her husband, Nina was preceded in death by her parents, son Edward, daughter Joanna Juliana, and sister Maria.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2pm at New Beginning Church in Montgomery, Michigan. The family will receive friends for visitation from 11am – 2pm the same day. Interment will take place Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11am at the Archbold Cemetery in Archbold, Ohio. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the or . To learn about Nina's life, visit https://www.lansingstatejournal.com/story/news/local/2014/11/29/famine-survivor-life-blessing/19676325/
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019