Nola J. Wagner, 90, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home. She was born March 21, 1930 in Waldron to Clifford and Ethel (Hephner) Sprague. She married Richard Wagner on January 4, 1950 and he preceded her in death in 1998.
Nola graduated from Waldron High School, Class of 1948. She was retired from Pittsford Schools where she was a cook for many years. Nola loved watching sports, specially NASCAR and tennis. She also was very crafty and enjoyed making her own greeting cards and writing poems.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Fether of Osseo and Shari (Stan) Burchardt of Pittsford; grandchildren, Corey Fether, Lynette (Jim) Keillor, Holly (Shawn) Schlicker and Julia Wagner; great-grandchildren, Taryn, Peyton, Mackenzie, Tyler, Caden, Alexis and Carter.
Nola was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; son, Steve Wagner; and son-in-law, Phil Fether.
There will be no services or calling hours for Nola Wagner at this time, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice
