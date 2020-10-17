1/1
Nola J. Wagner
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nola J. Wagner, 90, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home. She was born March 21, 1930 in Waldron to Clifford and Ethel (Hephner) Sprague. She married Richard Wagner on January 4, 1950 and he preceded her in death in 1998.

Nola graduated from Waldron High School, Class of 1948. She was retired from Pittsford Schools where she was a cook for many years. Nola loved watching sports, specially NASCAR and tennis. She also was very crafty and enjoyed making her own greeting cards and writing poems.

She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Fether of Osseo and Shari (Stan) Burchardt of Pittsford; grandchildren, Corey Fether, Lynette (Jim) Keillor, Holly (Shawn) Schlicker and Julia Wagner; great-grandchildren, Taryn, Peyton, Mackenzie, Tyler, Caden, Alexis and Carter.

Nola was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; son, Steve Wagner; and son-in-law, Phil Fether.

There will be no services or calling hours for Nola Wagner at this time, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved