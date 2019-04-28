|
|
|
Noreen M. Wood, 85, of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Drews Country Living in Hillsdale. She was born November 17, 1933 in Grand Rapids, MI to Kenneth & Lila (Lothshultz) Fuller. Noreen was married January 31, 1953 to Ronald Wood and he preceded her in death April 14, 2009.
Funeral services for Noreen Wood will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Keith Porter officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends for visitation Saturday from 1 p.m. until services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's disease Association or Hospice of Hillsdale County. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019
