Noreen M. Wood, 85, of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Drews Country Living in Hillsdale. She was born November 17, 1933 in Grand Rapids, MI to Kenneth & Lila (Lothschultz) Fuller. Noreen was married January 31, 1953 to Ronald Wood and he preceded her in death April 14, 2009.
Noreen retired from the Hillsdale Board of Public Utilities. She had previously worked at Hillsdale Community Health Center and the Medical Care Facility. She was a former member of the Ladies Golf League at White Oaks Golf Course and she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are four children, Donna (Jim) Howell of Jonesville, Dr. Jeffrey (Emily) Wood of Hillsdale, Dave (Corrina) Wood of Friendsville, TN and Robert (Barbara) Wood of Alcoa, TN.; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Berta Jean Taggart and Jacqueline (Larry) Snell; two sisters-in-law, Judy Hetzel and Marcia Rhoades; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Cathy, grandson Jamie and two siblings, Rose Marie Cook and Robert Fuller.
Funeral services for Noreen Wood will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Keith Porter officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends for visitation Saturday from 1 p.m. until services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's disease Association or Hospice of Hillsdale County.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 29, 2019