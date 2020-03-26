The Hillsdale Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma E Clark


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma E Clark Obituary
Norma Elaine Clark of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on March 23, 2020 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born February 26, 1928 in Hillsdale County, Ransom Township, Michigan the daughter of Leo John and Eva Janet (Weatherwax) Bavin.

She is survived by one daughter, Georgia E. Clark; three sons, Michael R. Clark, John E. Clark, and Kevin L. Clark; six grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her parents; sisters, Dorothy Calkins and Neta Patrick; one nephew, Brett Patrick; and two brothers-in-law, Verlan Calkins and Melvin Patrick.

Norma worked at J.C. Penney Company in Hillsdale for many years and retired in 1994. She served as President of the county and local PYA, Chairman for the county Library Board, President of Southern Michigan Genealogical Society and Chairman of the Burial Book 1978 of Hillsdale County. She was instrumental in the establishment of Pittsford Public Library and other Libraries in the county. She was active in the local and county Farm Bureaus the county Holstein Association, church activities and she was a leader in 4-H. She also served as a volunteer for area aging agencies and the Red Cross.

A private graveside service to honor the life of Norma Elaine Clark will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial to the Pittsford Public Library or to Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. Please pay respects to the family at www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hampton Funeral Homes
Download Now