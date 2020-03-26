|
Norma Elaine Clark of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on March 23, 2020 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born February 26, 1928 in Hillsdale County, Ransom Township, Michigan the daughter of Leo John and Eva Janet (Weatherwax) Bavin.
She is survived by one daughter, Georgia E. Clark; three sons, Michael R. Clark, John E. Clark, and Kevin L. Clark; six grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her parents; sisters, Dorothy Calkins and Neta Patrick; one nephew, Brett Patrick; and two brothers-in-law, Verlan Calkins and Melvin Patrick.
Norma worked at J.C. Penney Company in Hillsdale for many years and retired in 1994. She served as President of the county and local PYA, Chairman for the county Library Board, President of Southern Michigan Genealogical Society and Chairman of the Burial Book 1978 of Hillsdale County. She was instrumental in the establishment of Pittsford Public Library and other Libraries in the county. She was active in the local and county Farm Bureaus the county Holstein Association, church activities and she was a leader in 4-H. She also served as a volunteer for area aging agencies and the Red Cross.
A private graveside service to honor the life of Norma Elaine Clark will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial to the Pittsford Public Library or to Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. Please pay respects to the family at www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020