|
|
Norma J. Norris of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.
She was born on December 21, 1928 in Moscow Township, Michigan to Andrew J. and Bessie (Marvin) Roy.
Norma is survived by three children, Larry (Cindy) Norris of Danville, VA, Sally (Thomas) Andrews of Reading, MI and Amy (Daniel) Moore of Winter Springs, FL; one daughter-in-law, Bonnie Norris of North Adams, MI; ten grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in passing by her husband, Robert; her parents; two sons, William (Marilee) Norris and Charles Norris; two siblings and one grandson, Kent.
Norma was a member of the North Adams United Methodist Church, Jerome Rebekah's, North Adams Women's Club and the Snappy Homemakers Club. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed going camping.
A funeral service to honor her life will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Thursday, October 10, 2019 beginning at 1:00 P.M. Interment will follow at the Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial contributions to North Adams United Methodist Church or to Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019