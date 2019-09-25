|
|
Norma Lee Thomas of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born on March 27, 1945 in Portersville, Pennsylvania to Kenneth and Mae (Studebaker) Newton.
Norma is survived by her son, Mark Thomas. She was preceded in passing by her parents and her husband, Rev. Harvey A. Thomas.
Norma was a longtime Hillsdale resident and member of Bankers Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. At her request cremation will follow the visitation. A memorial service to honor her life will take place at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 beginning at 12:00 Noon. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Bankers Baptist Church or Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Hampton Funeral Homes – Hillsdale?517-437-0605
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019