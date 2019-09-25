The Hillsdale Daily News Obituaries
|
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Norma L. Thomas


1945 - 2019
Norma L. Thomas Obituary
Norma Lee Thomas of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born on March 27, 1945 in Portersville, Pennsylvania to Kenneth and Mae (Studebaker) Newton.
Norma is survived by her son, Mark Thomas. She was preceded in passing by her parents and her husband, Rev. Harvey A. Thomas.
Norma was a longtime Hillsdale resident and member of Bankers Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. At her request cremation will follow the visitation. A memorial service to honor her life will take place at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 beginning at 12:00 Noon. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Bankers Baptist Church or Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Hampton Funeral Homes – Hillsdale?517-437-0605
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019
