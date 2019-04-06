The Hillsdale Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township
corner of Lake Pleasant Road and Reading Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Spahr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman L. Spahr


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman L. Spahr Obituary
Mr. Norman L. Spahr, born October 19, 1930, passed away January 13, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida.
A memorial visitation honoring his life will be held on Friday, April 12th from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale. A graveside memorial service will follow on Saturday, April 13th beginning at 11 a.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township (corner of Lake Pleasant Road and Reading Road).
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the Pittsford Lions Club, or to the Pittsford or Reading Athletic Department, or to the First Congregational Church of Pittsford.
Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.

HAMPTON FUNERAL HOMES – HILLSDALE
517-437-0605
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hampton Funeral Homes
Download Now