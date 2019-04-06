|
Mr. Norman L. Spahr, born October 19, 1930, passed away January 13, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida.
A memorial visitation honoring his life will be held on Friday, April 12th from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale. A graveside memorial service will follow on Saturday, April 13th beginning at 11 a.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township (corner of Lake Pleasant Road and Reading Road).
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the Pittsford Lions Club, or to the Pittsford or Reading Athletic Department, or to the First Congregational Church of Pittsford.
