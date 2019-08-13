Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Simpson


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Simpson Obituary
Norman Simpson, age 91, of Jonesville, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Drews Assisted Living in Hillsdale.  He was born January 2, 1928 in Paintsville, Kentucky to William and Missouri (Helton) Simpson.  Norm married Beatrice Burke on April 27, 1985 and she survives.
 Norm worked as a welder for Foundry Flask and Equipment Company in Northville for over 20 years.  He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.  Norm enjoyed playing tennis, riding bicycles and working in his yard.  He was also an avid woodworker.
 In addition to his wife, Bea Simpson, Norm is survived by 4 children, Brenda (Bruce) Smith of Brownstown Township, Michigan, Craig (Jennifer) Simpson of Durham, North Carolina, Claudette (Daniel) Blue of Williamsburg, Virginia and Jeffrey (Roberta) Simpson of Ypsilanti; six grandchildren, Casey Smith, Jacqueline Blue, Ashley Blue, Sean Simpson, Caitlin Simpson and Kylee Simpson; three step-children, Sherry (John) Kirkland of Hudson, Sheila Cusson of Dundee and Sonja (Eddie) Stogsdill of Clinton; numerous step grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
 Norm was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Stapleton; his daughter, Linda Lee and seven brothers and sisters.
 A family memorial service for Norman Simpson will take place at a later date.  Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
 Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale Salvation Army.  Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Download Now