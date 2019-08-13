|
Norman Simpson, age 91, of Jonesville, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Drews Assisted Living in Hillsdale. He was born January 2, 1928 in Paintsville, Kentucky to William and Missouri (Helton) Simpson. Norm married Beatrice Burke on April 27, 1985 and she survives.
Norm worked as a welder for Foundry Flask and Equipment Company in Northville for over 20 years. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Norm enjoyed playing tennis, riding bicycles and working in his yard. He was also an avid woodworker.
In addition to his wife, Bea Simpson, Norm is survived by 4 children, Brenda (Bruce) Smith of Brownstown Township, Michigan, Craig (Jennifer) Simpson of Durham, North Carolina, Claudette (Daniel) Blue of Williamsburg, Virginia and Jeffrey (Roberta) Simpson of Ypsilanti; six grandchildren, Casey Smith, Jacqueline Blue, Ashley Blue, Sean Simpson, Caitlin Simpson and Kylee Simpson; three step-children, Sherry (John) Kirkland of Hudson, Sheila Cusson of Dundee and Sonja (Eddie) Stogsdill of Clinton; numerous step grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Norm was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Stapleton; his daughter, Linda Lee and seven brothers and sisters.
A family memorial service for Norman Simpson will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale Salvation Army. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019